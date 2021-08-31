Tigor EV launched: Tata Motors says demand no problem, focus is on supply

Tata Tigor EV was officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex showroom) with Tata Motors betting big to extend its dominance in the EV segment. While the company already offers Nexon EV, it is banking on Tigor EV to further increase the penetration of such vehicles among mass-market EV buyers. But while the Tata Motors is confident that demand for such vehicles is absolutely no concern, it also admits that sorting out supply-side related challenges is crucial.

A global shortage in semiconductor chip has affected almost every single car maker around the world. It is this shortage that may also impact supply of vehicles such as Tigor EV. And if demand for such vehicles continues to rise as Tata Motors says it would, it could mean a longer wait time for customers. "The semiconductor issue is a challenge and we are constantly working on streamlining our supply chain," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors.

Chandra, however, also exuded confidence about the prospects of Tigor and Nexon EVs from the demand side, going forward. "Only a few years ago, electric vehicles in India were seen as a costly expenditure. It is not the case anymore," he said, adding he expects Tigor EV to strike the right chord in the market. "There are two reasons. First is that the early-adopters of Nexon EV are very satisfied with the product and have been expressing their views about it. Second is that the various schemes and subsidies (by central and state governments) are making EVs more affordable than ever before."

And while price and therefore affordability is a crucial aspect in the decision-making process before buying an EV, range of a product and support infrastructure also plays a role. "Tigor EV has a range of over 250 kilometres (ARAI-certified range of 306 kms under standard conditions). We have observed that most owners are contend using home points to power the vehicles. For highway journeys, the infrastructure is constantly improving," explained Chandra.

Tigor EV has an IP67 rated 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Using a fast charger, it can be powered to 80% in around an hour. It takes around eight hours to power the EV to 80% if using a home charging point.

Tata Motors is now hoping Tigor EV is able to make the most of the growing awareness among buyers when it comes to electric vehicles. With no direct rival to compete against as such, the latest from the company may have a free run for now.