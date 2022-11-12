HT Auto
This Volkswagen office chair can (almost) compete with a car

This motorised chair has been created by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Norway and for ad purposes.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2022, 16:23 PM
Screenshot taken from the video posted on YouTube by Volkswagen Nyttekjøretøy
Innovation has no limit, and this can be rightly said for this chair created by Volkswagen that seems to offer features found in a car. This office chair is simply called ‘Chair’ and is not your everyday piece of furniture. It has been developed by a team from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Norway, and it comes with a motor and some big wheels.

The Chair comes with a single electric motor that powers four aluminium wheels. The top speed of this motorised office chair is 19 kmph and gives the user a range of 11 km. Surprised? Wait until you hear out the entire list of features it provides. It comes with a seatbelt and LED headlights. It also sports strip lights that shine in dark hallways. There is also a horn that will help the user alert co-workers to make way to simply move around.

If these don't seem to amaze, then this chair also offers a stereo that can make a dull office day quite interesting. And if the playlist is a hit, the chair also has flashing party lights to amp up the mood. To keep the user updated, this motorised chair comes with an infotainment screen along with 360-degree sensors and a backup camera.

If you are thinking of getting one, you might get disappointed as Volkswagen has built this as a one-off creation to help in the advertisement of the brand's line of vans and commercial vehicles. The video posted on YouTube, though, has received some interesting comments mostly many expressing the desire to get the Chair in an attempt to escape their bosses. One commentator went ahead to share that he wanted this chair along with rockets and an ejector seat. A secret desire for space escapade it seems.

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2022, 16:23 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

