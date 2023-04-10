This USB stick-shaped futuristic caravan is what you need for your next trip
Motorhomes and caravans are getting more and more popular over time and various manufacturers are adding a tinge of innovation to create new and unique products. One such caravan has been designed by New Zealand architecture firm W2 and is called Romotow T8. It looks like a USB when in a closed position and can be swiveled to open.
The futuristic caravan was first previewed as a prototype back in 2018 and is now available for purchase in its production form. It has been developed on a fixed chassis with a curved side while its inner section can rotate 90-degrees to resemble a larger-than-life size of a USB stick. However, it is much much more expensive than a USB as it comes at a starting price of NZ$429,000 or approx. ₹2.19 crore.
When in open position, the caravan offers an indoor-outdoor living arrangement with a large decking area where one can lay out chairs and enjoy natural beauty. When in closed position, the two large doors of the caravan provide a sheltered living space.
When buying the Romotow T8 caravan, customers can add customization options such as adding wall-mounted TVs, an outdoor projector, a pumping audio system, and a bedroom with either a single bed or a double bed. The caravan is an eco-friendly machine as it runs off a 200-Ah lithium battery that is charged using solar panels on the roof.
While some might become a fan just for the design and shape of the caravan, some might feel that the USB-like shape makes it a little inconvenient to fit the caravan in some camping sites.