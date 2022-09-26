HT Auto
This tiny teardrop-shaped camper van offers queen-size bed

Optional equipment inside the Rift carbon-fibre camper trailer includes sink, cooktop, and cooler.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 18:10 PM
The RIFT Carbon Camper weights in at less than 500 pounds
Camper trailers are quite famous in the US and they come in different shapes and sizes. The latest from Rift comes in a tear-drop shape and is made up of carbon fibre, and thus weighs just 500 pounds or nearly 220 kilograms. The Rift Utility Camper can be towed by a variety of vehicles with a tow hitch. Even though it's tiny, the camper trailer offers lots of space, offering enough roof for an inflatable queen-size mattress. 

However, it misses out on a toilet and doesn't really provide a complete ultra-luxurious camping experience, but it does have some creature comforts such as a Yeti Power Pack and a Sub Z Cooler. Apart from these standard features, Rift also offers various upgrades for the camper such as an outdoor-accessible kitchen galley. 

(Also read | This 18 crore motorhome comes with its own helicopter, rooftop hot tub)

Optional equipment inside the camper includes sink, cooktop, and cooler. There's also storage space inside the camper, a fan, a removable galley wall, a ceiling hatch, and an upgraded power and battery pack. If required, the interior can also accommodate electrical plugs, drink holder, storage hooks, among other things. Customers can also customize the exterior with paint and graphics options available with The Rift. 

On the mechanical front, the camper trailer gets powder coated aluminium frame, timber axel-less 1200 LB suspension, 15-inch aluminum wheels, tyres and three jack stands.

Rift also offers a more rugged version called the Rift Adventure Sport that weighs 660 pounds or 299 kg. This model features a thicker three-inch powder-coated frame, a full nerf bar, and running boards with carbon-fiber inserts. It also comes with off-road tyres, a Yakima sport rack, a pullout cooktop and sink, a built-in refrigerator and cooler, and a foldable queen-size mattress and sofa system.

The standard Rift Utility Camper comes at a starting price of $29,000, while the Adventure Sport comes for $39,000. Customization options start at $19,000.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 18:09 PM IST
TAGS: motorhome
