This taxi in Japan allows passengers to sleep, provides ‘relaxing drinks’

Sleeping in a moving vehicle is not something completely new but a Japanese firm is trying to enhance this experience by providing an environment that helps passengers relax and sleep better. The taxi operator Daiwa Motor Transportation collaborated with beverage brand Chill Out to launch the ‘Sleeping Taxi’ in the country.

The sleeping taxi is based on the Toyota JPN Taxi, that was launched in 2017, featuring a tall body, spacious cabin, and a 1.5-liter hybrid LPG powertrain. With a few modifications, it served as a perfect base for Daiwa Motor's sleeping taxi initiative.

The taxi offers everything that a person would want for relaxation after a hard day at work including relaxation drinks from Chill Out, plants behind the screen-covered side windows, a comfortable pillow, ambient lighting, a digital screen mounted on the front seat and a phone charger.

The sleeping taxi operated in Tokyo for free for a limited time period till September 4. (Pic source: @tokyo_canvas/Twitter)

Being based on the Toyota JPN, the taxi also provides ample legroom to find a relaxing position. Then there is gentle music playing through the speakers and calming videos on the screen in order to help passengers unwind from a hard day. The operators also provide a disposable sleep mask for those who may want it.

The sleeping taxi operated in Tokyo for free for a limited time period till September 4. During this period, passengers could enjoy the relaxing drinks and comfortable journey free of cost between 10 pm and 2 am, said to be the golden time for sleep.

The taxi's starting point was Shibuya in Tokyo, where there are many offices including those of venture companies. Thus, the sleeping taxis target passengers were found in those offices where people wanted to relax after a hard day at work. This unusual taxi will definitely be welcome in other countries as well where people tend to look for comfort in their journey, especially when it is a trip from office to home after a tiring day at work.