Is General Motors working on a new mean-looking SUV? It seems so. GM Design has revealed a sketch of a new SUV on its Instagram page, which appears like a Camaro on steroid with a chunky design. It is not sure if the SUV is a concept in progress or just a flight-of-fancy.

The sketch of the SUV shows the signature Chevrolet front profile with the automaker's Chevrolet Bow Tie brand logo. The shiny black front grille gets horizontal slats flanked by LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The forked corners of the SUV resemble the Silverado 1500 pickup.

Moving to the side profile, the wheel arches and narrow windows come reminding us of the Chevrolet Blazer. The C pillar of the SUV gets a radical design and previews a floating roof design, similar to the Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The rear profile of the SUV is not revealed in the sketch. However, it could get sleek and sharp LED taillights. The interior of the car too is not revealed.

The SUV showed in the sketch could be a crossover based on the Chevrolet Camaro. This could be something similar to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which comes as electric powered and based on the iconic performance car.

Automotive designs are something that is known for uniqueness and often spawn out the future car models from the brands. The sketch revealed by the GM Design is no different.