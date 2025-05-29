Uttar Pradesh has maximum number of registered electric vehicles in India. Know more

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of registered electric vehicles in India. The state currently has 4.14 lakh registered electric vehicles, surpassing even Delhi and Maharashtra. While Delhi has 1.83 lakh registered EVs, Maharashtra has 1.79 lakh. The electric vehicle population in these states are majorly driven by the EV policies of the respective states as well as the central government's FAME schemes.

PTI has reported that Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Centre's FAME I and FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) schemes, further bolstering its electric mobility efforts. The UP government launched its dedicated Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs and building a robust charging infrastructure. With this EV policy, the UP government aims to attract an investment inflow of ₹30,000 crore and create 10 lakh jobs in the electric mobility sector.

The report further states that e-rickshaws have been driving the growth of electric mobility in the state, accounting for 85 per cent of the electric vehicle sales in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the UP government said it has approved the installation of over 300 new EV charging stations across 16 municipal bodies. Ayodhya, a rapidly growing tourist destination, is expected to see the highest number of new electric vehicle charging points. The state government has also prioritised the development of additional electric vehicle fast charging stations and the upgrading of existing facilities, claimed the report, while also stating that India currently has around 33,000 EV chargers, of which 35 per cent are fast chargers.

According to a study by Alvarez & Marsal, India could have 102 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, becoming a major player in the global electric mobility map. It also claims that the current EV-to-public charge ratio in India stands at 135, which is far above the global average of 6-20.

