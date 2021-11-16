This startup launches QR-code based parking solution

Finding parking space in tight urban areas is a real trouble a majority of vehicle owners face. Delhi-based automotive technology startup Parky has launched a QR-code based parking solution that will help vehicle owners to find convenient parking spaces.

The startup in a release has claimed that the QR-code physical application-based solution will ease the woes of drivers and vehicle owners in negotiating logjams at places where vehicles are parked wrongly. The service is claimed to be available across India.

The startup claims that this application allows a vehicle owner to communicate with the owner of another vehicle that may be parked wrongly, blocking the way for other cars. The QR decal on the specific vehicle is claimed to help to contact the vehicle owner without jeopardizing his or her privacy of contact details. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

India is witnessing a steady increase in the number of vehicles in metro cities and even in lower-tier cities as well. But the limited availability of parking space is creating troubles for the vehicle owners and pedestrians as well.

Speaking about the application, Varun Nitin Bhalla, Founder, VAS Solutions Pvt Ltd., said that road rage incidents in parking areas and parking lots are no strange event across India. He also said that in 2019, MP Vijay Goel raised the issue of problems with parking and parking lots.

"We believe it is high time for quick, simple, and effective solutions like these which will help people avoid unnecessary conflict. The app also comes with features like emergency alerts, expiry reminders, and offline notifications. We have collaborated with car dealers and service providers, residential societies as well as corporate offices where people have resumed work and started commuting physically to their workplaces," he further said.