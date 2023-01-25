HT Auto
Home Auto News This Sneaker Brand Is Now Making Shoes From Recycled Airbags

This sneaker brand is now making shoes from recycled airbags

Airbags are a crucial vehicle safety component and have saved countless lives. But ever wondered what happens to those used airbags once the job of saving lives and preventing serious injuries is over? A component that is mostly thrown once used will now be used by sportswear brand Asics to manufacture a range of shoes.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 13:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo for representational purpose.

In a collaboration with Japan's Toyoda Gosei, Asics plans to make use of the fabric from deployed airbags to manufacture shoes that are possibly stronger and more durable than shoes made from conventional materials. A new shoe model made from airbag fabric has been called Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50 with its red stitching and numbering carried forward from the airbag.

The Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50 is only available in Japan at the moment and costs 16,500 yen or approximately $128 or 10,500. And while its exterior portion largely depends on fabric from used airbags, its other components are quite standard.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

At a time when car manufacturers are looking at more sustainable ways of manufacturing, upcycling and recycling has taken centerstage. In this regard, making use of thousands of airbag fabrics for shoes could go a fair distance in ensuring these airbags don't get thrown to the bin as these have been for years now.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 13:54 PM IST
TAGS: Airbag
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased in India
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased in India
This US city has a ₹65,000 fine for loud exhausts. And that's minimum amount
This US city has a 65,000 fine for loud exhausts. And that's minimum amount
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams
Pakistan again hit by petrol shortage; long queues at filing stations
Pakistan again hit by petrol shortage; long queues at filing stations
Revealed! Why Tata Motors does not have petrol engine options on Harrier, Safari
Revealed! Why Tata Motors does not have petrol engine options on Harrier, Safari

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city