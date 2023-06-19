This race car-inspired luxury yacht looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

The ultra-rich community of the world now has one more option in the yacht segment to splurge on - the Decadence. Currently in its concept form, the 265-foot-long water vehicle is being developed by the Andy Waugh Yacht Design, a UK company. The water vehicle has a design inspired by the race cars of the 1920s. Its design is made possible by what is called, small-waterplane-area-twin-hull or SWATH.

The shape gives it functional advantages such as reducing the amount of the boat exposed to wave energy, making it more stable. The SWATH design puts two hulls under the water, like found in submarines, and attaches them to the boat-y bit with stilts. This minimizes the amount of hull or the floaty bit at the sea's surface.

The yacht measures 65-foot-long and could be nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty.

Decadence also offers design benefits on the inside. Thanks to its four external bits, the crew can sleep there while the central area can be reserved exclusively for the owner and their guests. The yacht is so huge that a lot of staff will be needed to get the maximum benefit out of the space. The length of the yacht is so huge that it could be nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, if you measure from the ground to the top of her head. In width, the yacht stands 98-feet.

The company that designed the yacht acknowledges that the size is so huge that it may make it difficult to find a marina berth for it. However, it believes that the boat is so stable that it will not be required to be berthed, and one can simply use the two built-in 46-foot landing vessels to get back to shore.

The yacht will be powered by a “radical new propulsion system" that reduces energy requirement by 30 per cent. It also gets inflatable wing sails, which will help it move around with ease. However, the cost of the boat remains unclear at the moment but it will surely cost a fortune to own one.

