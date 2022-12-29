This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back

Toyota models may be highly rated for durability and ability to last lakhs of kilometres but one BMW 3 Series unit is making a big claim to be counted among models that can also stand the test of time.

The Sun recently reported that this particular BMW luxury sedan model is one of the most-driven vehicles that continue to on roads, munching more miles. The unit has reportedly done over a million miles or over 16 lakh kilometers. That is over two round trips to and from the Moon, from Earth. It has been further reported that most of the most-driven vehicles assessed are from luxury brands and that most of these models are German cars. Four such models have done over 900,000 miles or 14.48 lakh kilometres. Around 6,000 German vehicles still on roads have a mileage of 200,000 miles or over 3.21 lakh kilometres.

Models like BMW 3 Series, VW Golf and Vauxhall Astra are some of the popular models that have been around for decades. BMW 3 Series, for instance, was first introduced in 1975 and many of these first-generation units are still fairly common which showcases the build quality and ability of the mechanics.

