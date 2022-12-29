HT Auto
Home Auto News This Pre Owned Bmw Clocks 16 Lakh Kms. That's Two Round Trips To Moon And Back

This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back

Toyota models may be highly rated for durability and ability to last lakhs of kilometres but one BMW 3 Series unit is making a big claim to be counted among models that can also stand the test of time.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 11:19 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Sun recently reported that this particular BMW luxury sedan model is one of the most-driven vehicles that continue to on roads, munching more miles. The unit has reportedly done over a million miles or over 16 lakh kilometers. That is over two round trips to and from the Moon, from Earth. It has been further reported that most of the most-driven vehicles assessed are from luxury brands and that most of these models are German cars. Four such models have done over 900,000 miles or 14.48 lakh kilometres. Around 6,000 German vehicles still on roads have a mileage of 200,000 miles or over 3.21 lakh kilometres.

Models like BMW 3 Series, VW Golf and Vauxhall Astra are some of the popular models that have been around for decades. BMW 3 Series, for instance, was first introduced in 1975 and many of these first-generation units are still fairly common which showcases the build quality and ability of the mechanics.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 3 Series
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
These six vehicles make you feel like you're in a spa
These six vehicles make you feel like you're in a spa
New Year 2023: 5 luxury cars that the world is waiting for with bated breath
New Year 2023: 5 luxury cars that the world is waiting for with bated breath
Kia EV9 electric SUV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Kia EV9 electric SUV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023
This is what Elon Musk advises Tesla employees
This is what Elon Musk advises Tesla employees

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city