This Porsche driver uses James Bond-style stealth device to hide number plate

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2023, 16:49 PM
A Porsche Panamera was recently caught in Ontario, Canada for driving without a number plate but when the Milton District Response Unit pulled over the vehicle, it found that the rear number plate has been tucked away using an aftermarket stealth device, as if the driver was inspired by the tech and gadget-packed cars in the James Bond movies.

The rear number plate of this Porsche model was tucked away using after market device.
The Milton District Response Unit tweeted the video of the rear number plate of the car and how it can be hidden away and revealed, when needed, with just the push of a button. The after-market device was installed in the vehicle's cabin and was apparently being used by the driver to avoid paying the Highway toll fees.

On the Twitter post, the police department noted that the driver used a licence plate concealing device and was charged for using it illegally. “The licence plate could be concealed by pressing a button from the driver’s seat!"

The irony of the situation is that someone who can afford a current-gen Porsche Panamera can easily pay toll fees, regardless of the hefty amount at times. However, the driver still tried to evade from paying taxes on the roads and rather chose to spend on an expensive stealth device.

Another reason for hiding number plate could be to evade a crime scene as it can help the driver escape without getting caught by the police as the number plate will not be visible.

Some people commented on the tweet, asking where such a device can be bought. One commenter half-joked, "What website can I avoid buying from? Just so I know to steer away from it." Another one wrote, "Anyone have a link to where I can buy such a device? I'm asking for a friend."

First Published Date: 09 May 2023, 16:44 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Panamera
