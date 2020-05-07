The American company Lightning Systems has unveiled the Lightning Mobile, a fast and portable charger designed to service commercial electric vehicles. It is equipped with a liquid-cooled battery system with a capacity of 192 kWh. To maintain the safety of the assembly, the system assembly has been specially designed for the special working conditions to which it will be subjected on board an auxiliary vehicle or trailer.

Lightning Systems is a Colorado-based company that designs and manufactures all-electric powertrains for implementation in medium and heavy-duty vehicles : delivery trucks, city and shuttle buses, passenger vans and cabs. When a company decides to electrify its vehicles, it must also design a charging infrastructure, both its own and public, that allows it to get the most out of each of them. This mobile charger that has just been announced has been devised for this purpose.

Based on data from a recent survey by the company, Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems, states that many large companies intend to electrify most of their vehicles in the next five years. This means thousands of new commercial electric vehicles that will need a solution that guarantees recharging in hundreds of different locations. The Lightning Mobile thus becomes an alternative tool that can be managed to cover part of the recharging needs of many companies, adapting to their operations. In addition to mobile recharging, it can also be used as an energy store to take advantage of the hours of the cheapest electricity rate and, later, to be able to charge the vehicles at peak times.

The Lightning Mobile can be recharged in a conventional charger that supplies alternating current, both single-phase and three-phase, up to a maximum power of 18 kW. It is specifically designed for commercial electric vehicles that support direct current charging and is capable of offering up to 80 kW although, optionally, it can supply alternating current of up to 19.2 kW.

Its batteries share the same characteristics as the propulsion systems developed by Lightning Systems. They include an active thermal management system, which ensures high performance and a long service life, and all auxiliary management, security and telematic control systems. Although for its presentation, Lightning Systems has shown it installed in an electric van designed by the company itself, the Lightning Electric Transit 350HD, the system can be mounted on any vehicle or trailer that meets its size and weight specifications.