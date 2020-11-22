This McLaren Senna GTR LEGO model comes directly from the race track

McLaren Automotive and the LEGO Group have partnered to create the LEGO McLaren Senna GTR which will be globally available from January 1 2021.

The McLaren Senna GTR LEGO model is the first McLaren supercar to be recreated in LEGO Technic form. Much like its iconic real-life counterpart, the LEGO McLaren model challenges builders above 10 years of age and above including sportscar lovers and motorsport fans.

The toy version of the track focused supercar is made up of 830 pieces and is 32cm (12 inch) long. The LEGO model makes no compromises in engineering or style when compared to the real life version. It is designed to be built by hand. "Recreating a car that is so extreme to the core as the McLaren Senna GTR with LEGO Technic gave us an incredibly interesting challenge," says Robert Melville, Design Director McLaren Automotive.

McLaren Senna GTR LEGO model set

The LEGO model boasts of all the authentic features and design details of its real life counterpart, making the former equally impressive. With the V8 engine with moving pistons, aerodynamic curves, opening dihedral doors and a one-of-a-kind blue livery, the plastic model is nothing less than the real race track version. It is a complete replica of the life-size version. "Just like the real thing, the LEGO model is packed full of incredible details from the rear spoiler to the moving pistons in the V8 engine," adds Melville.

The McLaren Senna GTR LEGO model will be available at LEGO.com, LEGO stores and other retailers globally. It will be priced at £44.99, €49,99 or $49,99.