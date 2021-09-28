This luxury tank with Tesla-like yoke, 800 hp is up for grabs

While luxury cars and motorcycles with unique features being auctioned has been a common phenomenon, what else can one eye to stand out from the collectors' crowd? A luxury tank without a cannon but with all the technical specifications and a Tesla-like Yoke steering wheel could be the answer to your prayers.

A high-end tank known as Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4 is ready to be bought from the website of Hemings Auction. It has been created by Howe & Howe company, which seems to have an expertise in building military vehicles. The tank which is up for auction also features some tactical equipment. However, it does not have any weapon system. It sports polyurethane tracks and has got a ground clearance of 20 inches that makes it suitable for all kinds of terrains. on the inside, the tank boasts two Recaro front seats that are ventilated and heated.

The yoke present inside the tank is similar to the one found on the Tesla Model S Plaid. Then there are two 12-inch touchscreen displays that have been provided by Garmin. There is also another screen that will display the external cameras to the user. The tank can also be used during the night as multiple cameras will facilitate the user with thermal as well as infrared views.

Under the hood, the tank comes with a 6.6-litre turbo diesel Duramax V8 powertrain capable of creating a massive power output of 800 hp and maximum torque of 2,033 Nm. Howe & Howe claims that the tank is one of the fastest tracked vehicles around the globe, Motor 1 reported. The Ripsaw tank has a top speed of 97 kmph.