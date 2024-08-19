This luxury house on wheels is ready for future. Here's how

Motorhomes are a type ofself-propelled recreational vehicle (RV) which is as the name suggests, like a home on wheels. While they are not so famous in the Indian subcontinent, Americans absolutely adore motorhomes, especially luxury motorhomes.

Luxury motorhomes have evolved and are still evolving over the years. TheLoki Coach Prevost, which is worth almost $2.5 million is a prime example of this. Known for their posh feeling rigs, Loki Coach has redefined the concept of high-end travel with the Prevost, integrating advanced EV charging capabilities for an eco-friendly edge.

As showcased by the Canadian YouTuber, Erik Van Conover, the Prevost is as opulent as motorhomes can get. The experience starts with $20,000 front seats, setting the tone for the rest of the motorhome. Throughout the interior, ten tablets control various features, including a 65-inch TV that descends from the ceiling and a 50-inch TV in the master bedroom. For outdoor relaxation, a 55-inch screen slides out from an exterior compartment, ensuring you never miss a moment of entertainment. However, that’s not the most interesting bit.

Advanced EV charging capabilities

One of the most interesting features of the Loki Coach Prevost is its advanced power system which is mainly there to power essential for maintaining luxury and functionality. Meanwhile the roof is equipped with solar panels, and the motorhome boasts sufficient lithium batteries to power multiple air conditioning units for days.

While this is there, the Loki Coach adds further touch of amazement with its diesel engine which is tuned to recharge EVs. The company stated that the diesel engine is designed to recharge the batteries, providing enough energy to support a Level 2 EV charger. This capability allows travellers to charge their electric vehicles on the go, making the Prevost an eco-friendly option for luxury travel.

This uncommon feature makes the Loki Coach Prevost a suitable choice for eco-conscious travellers who are looking for comfort and style. With its combination of opulence and advanced technology, the Loki Coach Prevost represents the future of luxury motorhomes.

