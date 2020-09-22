Watch this Kia sedan go airborne to do 360-degree flat spin like a movie stunt

Kia Motors is doing all it can to grab eyeballs for its sporty mid-sized sedan, the all-new 2021 K5. The carmaker has showcased its turbocharged K5 perform a 360-degree flat spin stunt between two ramps with a very hard but smooth landing.

The K5 is seen flying mid-air as it takes off from one ramp and lands on the other. It is speculated that some chassis and suspension modifications may have been made to ensure that the Kia sedan is able to perform the stunt smoothly.

The creative stunt campaign is a part of Kia's partnership with America’s Got Talent and the 72nd Emmy Awards Telecast. The 'K5 Live' series stunt seeks to inject a dose of energy and electricity into an otherwise stale sedan category. "The Kia K5 is like nothing else in the category and we looked for high-profile partners to create a series of events and creative elements that showcase our most powerful midsize sedan ever," Russell Wager, Director - Marketing Operations at Kia Motors America had earlier said.

The 60-second stunt ad seeks to showcase the all-new K5 midsize sedan in unique and unexpected ways. The launch of the sedan began in late July with the first-ever K5 Live 'Triple Threat Stunt' where three stunt drivers perform the action using two ramps.

The 2021 K5 comes with driver-oriented cockpit, advanced technology, turbocharged engines, stability enhancing wide-track suspension, all-weather dive options and a new platform.