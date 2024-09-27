This Indian helmet can be your best friend on an international trip

Steelbird has launched their new SBH-35 Robot 2.0 helmet in the Indian market. The Robot 2.0 helmet is officially listed on the Steelbird website and is priced at ₹1,799. Steelbird claims that the helmet has dual certification by DOT (FMVSS No. 218) and BIS (IS 4151:2015) standards making it usable in India and internationally as well.

Highlighting Indian road statistics, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director - Steelbird Helmets stated at the launch, “According to the World Health Organization’s Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023, high-quality helmets can reduce the risk of death by over six times and mitigate the risk of brain injury by up to 74 per cent."

Speaking about the new product, Rajeev added, “With the SBH-35 Robot 2.0, we aim to provide riders with the highest level of protection and comfort, blending top safety features with stylish Italian design."

Steelbird Robot 2.0: Sizing

The newly launched helmet is available in three different sizes. These include a 580 mm, 600 mm and 620 mm size for every kind of rider. The helmet gets a ‘micro-metric buckle’ that meets the European standards and enables for a snug fit on the head.

Steelbird Robot 2.0: Key features

The helmet features a high-impact ABS material shell construction which improves it's ability to endure an impact. The helmet also focuses on comfort in addition to safety. It has a multi-layer EPS thermocol. These layers have both high as well as low density materials along with air channels to for airflow to the head during hot riding conditions. The ventilation system of the head protector allows for long distance riding as well.

The helmet gets a washable and anti bacterial, Italian-designed, interior made from pored and breathable materials. This feature improves the comfort while also helping the helmet stay clean and fresh after repeated use. The visor is made from polycarbonate and gets an anti-scratch coat making it resistant to the wear and tear. There is a quick-release for the visor and a visor locking system also included for changing visors easily. A nose protector and wind deflector is also provided on the helmet.

