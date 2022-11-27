This Indian city to implement its ‘big traffic plan’ on December 1: Details

As traffic concerns grow in the holy city of Haridwar, the city's traffic police is all set to implement a new traffic plan starting December 1, police sources informed ANI. Every year, the region witnesses a huge crowd of devotees which results in traffic jams almost every day, causing trouble to local residents in their day-to-day commute within the city.

The traffic plan will be implemented in a phased manner with 16 routes earmarked for e-rickshaw vehicles in the first phase, in which a fixed number of e-rickshaws will be run. "A meeting has been held with all union officials regarding the traffic plan. For those who are not in the e-rickshaw driver union, arrangements have been made in the traffic office, from where they can get information about their route", SP Traffic Rekha Yadav said.

She also said that e-rickshaws will be banned on the highway, however, in some cases, these will be allowed to ply on the highway, but only after getting a pass from the traffic police office. All those who will not follow the guidelines will face strict legal action.

The plan has been welcomed by the e-rickshaw union. Speaking about the plan, the head of the e-rickshaw union of Haridwar, Parvinder, said, "We support the plan". He added, "When implemented, this plan will end the traffic jams and the devotees coming from outside will also not face any problems".

He asserted that this will also end the issue of e-rickshaws which are being brought here from different states and are plying here illegally.

