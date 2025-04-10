Kolkata to get world's second-largest EV charging hub with 300 chargers, next only to China

Kolkata is all set to get the world's second-largest electric vehicle charging hub, which will be the next only to China. The EV charging hub is being built in South Kolkata's Thakurpukur area and it will have 300 chargers at a single site, allowing 300 electric vehicles to be charged at a time. The EV charging hub is expected to be operational by August this year. This hub will have both slow and fast chargers, with capacity loads of up to 120 kWh. About 20 per cent chargers of the EV charging hub will be fast chargers.

Currently, China has the largest electric vehicle charging facility in the world, which houses 650 chargers at a single location. In India, the largest single-site electric vehicle charging hub is located in Gurgaon, which has 160 charging points. With the upcoming one in Kolkata, it will be the largest one, PTI has reported. The news agency has further reported that the upcoming electric vehicle charging hub is being built by EzUrja on a nearly two-acre abandoned plant of PSU Andrew Yule & Co.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Speaking about the upcoming EV charging hub, Ashhok Kapoor, the Managing Director of EzUrja has said that this is going to be the first EV charging hub project from the company. "It is being executed for 300 vehicles of Snap-E, the all-electric app-based cab service. So far, the largest single-site EV charging hub in India is in Gurgaon, which has 160 charging points," he said. The project is estimated to cost an investment of ₹7.5 crore and expected to become operation by August, ahead of Durga Puja, Kapoor further added.

He also said that all the chargers that are being used at the upcoming charging hub, are being locally manufactured at EzUrja's Himachal Pradesh facility. "The hub will have a mix of fast and slow chargers, with capacity loads of up to 120 kWh. Fast chargers will constitute about 20 per cent of the total," he further said. The company has also revealed that the full load capacity of the hub will be 6 MW. To make it sustainable, the company claims to be installing solar panels and storage batteries. "We expect to generate about 40 per cent of the load from the microgrid we are developing at the site to ensure an eco-friendly and reliable energy supply," he said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: