Kolkata has world's second slow-moving traffic, Bengaluru at third spot: Study

Major Indian cities are among the ones with notorious traffic congestion. Kolkata and Bengaluru have been known for their massive traffic congestion and now these two cities have found the place in the top four cities with slow-moving traffic globally. Kolkata has been charted as the second slowest city in the world, while Karnataka and Pune are in third and fourth positions globally.

Dutch location technology firm TomTom annually evaluates traffic conditions in major cities worldwide. According to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, Kolkata has surpassed Bengaluru to become India's most congested city. On the global scale, Kolkata ranks as the second slowest-moving city, trailing only behind Barranquilla in Colombia.

The study reveals that to cover a distance of 10 kilometres, it takes 34 minutes 33 seconds in Kolkata, which results in 110 hours lost per year during rush hours, due to congestion. Bengaluru is at the third spot on the list and it takes 34 hours and 10 seconds to cover 10 kilometre distance in the Karnataka capital. During rush hours, traffic congestion results in a loss of 117 hours in the city. Pune is the other Indian city in the top five of the list, placed at the fourth position globally. The city's traffic congestion commands 33 hours 22 seconds to cover a distance of 10 kilometres. The traffic congestion in the city resulted in the loss of 108 hours per year during rush hours.

London, Kyoto, Lima, and Dublin are among other major cities globally with slow-moving traffic. Among the cities in India, Hyderabad and Chennai are positioned at fourth and fifth positions in the country, while Mumbai and Ahmedabad are positioned at sixth and seventh spots. New Delhi is positioned at 10th place in the chart of Indian cities. Globally, Hyderabad and Chennai are positioned in 18th and 31st positions. Mumbai and Ahmedabad are positioned at 39th and 43rd places. New Delhi is positioned at 122 spots in the international chart of slow-moving cities.

