Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News This Indian City Flags Off 100 Cng Buses, ‘green’ Fuel Station

This Indian city flags off 100 CNG buses, ‘green’ fuel station

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has flagged off 100 new CNG-powered buses, as part of the Smart City Mission. He also inaugurated Guwahati's first CNG fuel station. The CM said that this is the first step towards the "gradual but firm mitigation" of the impacts of climate change and global warming. The CNG buses were gifted by Guwahati Smart City Ltd to Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 16:48 PM
Follow us on:
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma purchases a ticket at the flagging-off ceremony of 100 CNG buses into the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), at ISBT, in Guwahati on Sunday. The Chief Minister also inaugurated Guwahati's first CNG station set up by Purba Bharti Gas on the occasion. (ANI Photo) (S Lal Singh)

The CNG buses will come equipped with air-conditioning, fire-detection, global positioning systems and several other features, and will be operated by ASTC.

Also Read : Follow these tips to take care of your CNG car

The CM noted that excessive use of fossil fuel, such as petrol and diesel, is the prime reason for global warming, saying that the carbon emission from the use of such energy is creating climatic imbalances in many parts of the globe, including Assam. He added that it is important to unite to mitigate the impacts of climate change and work out a long-term and permanent solution in this direction.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Sarma also said that the gradual transition towards clean and green fuel in the public transport system of Guwahati would ensure that the state contributes towards the nation's commitments on capping carbon emissions.

In future, the state also plans to bring other public transport vehicles, such as auto-rickshaws, and vans, under the ambit of CNG, while the possibility of allowing CNG-run private vehicles would also be explored.

During the flagging off event, Sarma hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the gas-grid project, without which the launch of CNG station in Assam wouldn't have been possible.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 16:46 PM IST
TAGS: CNG
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS