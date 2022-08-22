HT Auto
Home Auto News This Govt Is Offering Money To Young Drivers To Replace Their Old Cars

This govt is offering money to young drivers to replace their old cars

The Victorian State Government is aiming to use the $6.9 million AUD grant to replace around 1,000 old vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 14:36 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The local government of the Victorian State in Australia has ordered to pay $5,000 AUD as an incentive to young drivers to get their old vehicles replaced by newer and safer models. To avail this incentive, individuals would be aged between 18 and 25 years and have a vehicle which is at least 16 years old. The vehicle should also have an ANCAP score of one or two stars or none at all.  

According to reports, a program called ‘unsafe2safe’ was started last year, and this program is funded by taxpayers' money. The new announcement will affect 150 people who are living across the Victoria region except for Melbourne. The last date for submitting applications is September 4 following which the government will choose 150 people in a random process who will get the incentive of $5,000 AUD. These individuals will be able to select their vehicles-- used or new models-- as per their wish though they will have to comply with a few guidelines.   

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Australia plans to boost electric car supply; target carbon emissions)

The guidelines that the young drivers will have to follow reportedly are that new vehicles should have been manufactured after 2012, they should cost under $30,000 and must not be repaired ones and must have at least four stars from the ANCAP agency. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Australia follows European Union, bans new ICE vehicle sales from 2035 )

The Victorian State Government is aiming to use the $6.9 million AUD grant to replace around 1,000 old vehicles. This move, reportedly, will help young drivers to be safer while driving in the regional area of the state as this age group is more prone to accidents compared to other age groups, stated a few studies. 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 14:36 PM IST
TAGS: Carbon emission cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Audi teases Activesphere concept EV; to make official debut next year
Audi teases Activesphere concept EV; to make official debut next year
Maserati MC20 Cielo makes official debut at the Quail motorsports gathering
Maserati MC20 Cielo makes official debut at the Quail motorsports gathering
Tesla Giga Texas achieves a new milestone, produces 1,000 Model Y in a week
Tesla Giga Texas achieves a new milestone, produces 1,000 Model Y in a week
Honda Motorcycle begins all-India dispatches of CB300F motorcycle
Honda Motorcycle begins all-India dispatches of CB300F motorcycle
McLaren confirms entry in Indian market; to open first retail outlet in Mumbai
McLaren confirms entry in Indian market; to open first retail outlet in Mumbai

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city