This govt is offering money to young drivers to replace their old cars

The Victorian State Government is aiming to use the $6.9 million AUD grant to replace around 1,000 old vehicles.

The local government of the Victorian State in Australia has ordered to pay $5,000 AUD as an incentive to young drivers to get their old vehicles replaced by newer and safer models. To avail this incentive, individuals would be aged between 18 and 25 years and have a vehicle which is at least 16 years old. The vehicle should also have an ANCAP score of one or two stars or none at all.

According to reports, a program called ‘unsafe2safe’ was started last year, and this program is funded by taxpayers' money. The new announcement will affect 150 people who are living across the Victoria region except for Melbourne. The last date for submitting applications is September 4 following which the government will choose 150 people in a random process who will get the incentive of $5,000 AUD. These individuals will be able to select their vehicles-- used or new models-- as per their wish though they will have to comply with a few guidelines.

(Also read | Australia plans to boost electric car supply; target carbon emissions)

The guidelines that the young drivers will have to follow reportedly are that new vehicles should have been manufactured after 2012, they should cost under $30,000 and must not be repaired ones and must have at least four stars from the ANCAP agency.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Australia follows European Union, bans new ICE vehicle sales from 2035 )

The Victorian State Government is aiming to use the $6.9 million AUD grant to replace around 1,000 old vehicles. This move, reportedly, will help young drivers to be safer while driving in the regional area of the state as this age group is more prone to accidents compared to other age groups, stated a few studies.

First Published Date: