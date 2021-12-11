This EV company wants to build a climate-neutral car by 2030

A recent study conducted by Volvo showed that the manufacturing process of an electric vehicle creates more far more emissions than the production of an internal combustion engine vehicle. And hence, the greener benefits of an electric vehicle do become debatable. Though to attain an entire sustainable process of manufacturing an EV seems quite challenging for now, Polestar is aiming to become the first change maker.

The EV company wants to manufacture electric vehicles that are completely climate-neutral by 2030.

The automaker first announced that plan earlier this year and now it is revealing more information on how it is going to achieve this milestone. As informed by the brand, it will start the process with a team that will help the automaker to remove emissions from the production of EVs throughout its complete supply chain. It has appointed its former head of research and development Hans Pehrson as the lead of the team.

Pehrson reportedly shared cars are complex as they consist of thousands of intricate components and rely on suppliers and sub-manufacturers. “Making a car climate-neutral is therefore not only an extremely important challenge but an extremely difficult one," he added. The project has been split into three stages where the first one will look into the assessment of carbon-di-oxide contributors that lie farthest from technical solutions and will research to address those issues. The team will also get into collaborations and will look into every step that is from material extraction to vehicle handover.

Polestar informed that now it is focusing to launch an action call among entrepreneurs, universities, investors, suppliers, researchers and consumers to collaborate on this project. “Understanding and accepting the challenge is the first step; getting all the way there will require that we collaborate in ways that have never existed before. This is not a solo mission," Pehrson reportedly said.