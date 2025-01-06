This EV battery can put out its own fires and hold nearly 88% power after 1,000 charging cycles

With the rapid surge of electric vehicles around the world, EV battery technology too is witnessing a significant improvement. As the world continues to explore and develop new EV battery technologies to make electric vehicles better, South Korea's Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) claims to have built a new lithium metal battery, which has a triple-layer solid polymer electrolyte. It is claimed capable of extinguishing itself in case of a fire incident and retains strong performance even after 1,000 charging cycles. However, it is not clear when this battery will enter commercial production.

What makes this battery unique

The lithium battery for electric vehicles developed by the DGIST could open a new era in the domain of EV battery technology. The traditional solid polymer electrolyte battery packs come with lithium-ion, which forms small tree-like structures called dendrites during the charging and discharging of the battery. These dendrites can damage the internal connections in a battery, which significantly increases the risk of fires and explosions. This risk factor has been a key one in maximising the potential of lithium battery packs.

The DGIST claims the innovation of the new battery, which has a triple-layer electrolyte structure designed to enhance thermal and structural safety as well as performance. This battery has soft outer layers that ensure good contact with the electrodes, while a strong middle layer improves the battery’s structural integrity, protecting it from thermal troubles like fire. It has a fire suppressant called decabromodiphenyl ethane, which is a high concentration of lithium salt, and zeolite. This claims to bolster the battery pack's overall strength.

The DGIST also claims that this battery pack is not about just better fire safety but retention of a significant amount of power even after a large number of charging cycles. It is claimed to retain 87.9 per cent of battery power after 1,000 charging and discharging cycles. This marks another significant battery technology improvement compared to most of the current batteries used in the current crop of EVs, which typically lose 20–30 per cent of their capacity over the same number of charging cycles.

