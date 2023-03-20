HT Auto
Home Auto News This Digitally Smart Baby Car Seat Is Touted To Be World's Safest

This digitally smart baby car seat is touted to be world's safest

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2023, 18:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

US-based child safety technology company Frank Stephenson Design has conceived a digital smart baby car seat that is being touted as world's safest. It takes inspiration from an egg and has been shaped like a pod, giving it quite a unique look. The child car seat is called babyark and it relies on a patented, state-of-the-art technology to save infant lives.

The innovative child car seat takes inspiration from an egg and has been shaped like a pod,
The innovative child car seat takes inspiration from an egg and has been shaped like a pod,
The innovative child car seat takes inspiration from an egg and has been shaped like a pod,
The innovative child car seat takes inspiration from an egg and has been shaped like a pod,

The baby car seat makes use of carbon fibre technology, military grade materials and energy-absorbing technology. These contribute in making it stand out from all other baby seats on the market. It also incorporates a ‘SafeCoil’ steel-based shock absorption system that slows the seat’s forward momentum in case of an incident at a safe and controlled rate. An advanced side impact protection system has also been incorporated and mimics the bone natural protection system of a woodpecker.

Also Read : Road accidents in this state have claimed 6,530 lives in last six years

The smart baby car seat's safety is further enhanced by a suite of 14 sensors in the base that constantly monitor a wide range of parameters, such as if the seat is properly installed and can also tell the owner if a child is properly buckled. Technologies such as accelerometers and gyroscopes can also record the force of any crash and notify users whether the seat can be reused.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The creator of the child seat, Frank Stephenson, is known for crafting some of the finest supercars in the automotive industry. Speaking to CarScoops about this product, he said, “After my time within the automotive industry, I have always wanted to go beyond simply designing vehicle shapes."

He added that safety standards and designs within the industry have evolved significantly, and yet people tend to easily neglect the technology required for child safety. “babyark’s disruptive business approach and its exposed design, which takes inspiration from protective shapes in nature around us, aims to embrace the occupant and provide safety and luxury for users," he added.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2023, 18:09 PM IST
TAGS: road safety
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city