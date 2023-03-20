This digitally smart baby car seat is touted to be world's safest

US-based child safety technology company Frank Stephenson Design has conceived a digital smart baby car seat that is being touted as world's safest. It takes inspiration from an egg and has been shaped like a pod, giving it quite a unique look. The child car seat is called babyark and it relies on a patented, state-of-the-art technology to save infant lives.

The baby car seat makes use of carbon fibre technology, military grade materials and energy-absorbing technology. These contribute in making it stand out from all other baby seats on the market. It also incorporates a ‘SafeCoil’ steel-based shock absorption system that slows the seat’s forward momentum in case of an incident at a safe and controlled rate. An advanced side impact protection system has also been incorporated and mimics the bone natural protection system of a woodpecker.

The smart baby car seat's safety is further enhanced by a suite of 14 sensors in the base that constantly monitor a wide range of parameters, such as if the seat is properly installed and can also tell the owner if a child is properly buckled. Technologies such as accelerometers and gyroscopes can also record the force of any crash and notify users whether the seat can be reused.

The creator of the child seat, Frank Stephenson, is known for crafting some of the finest supercars in the automotive industry. Speaking to CarScoops about this product, he said, “After my time within the automotive industry, I have always wanted to go beyond simply designing vehicle shapes."

He added that safety standards and designs within the industry have evolved significantly, and yet people tend to easily neglect the technology required for child safety. “babyark’s disruptive business approach and its exposed design, which takes inspiration from protective shapes in nature around us, aims to embrace the occupant and provide safety and luxury for users," he added.

