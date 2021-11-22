This country to make electric car charging points compulsory in new buildings

UK is aiming to make electric car charging points compulsory in new buildings from 2022, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced. As the country is shifting to zero-emission vehicles from fossil fuel vehicles, the UK aims to create the necessary infrastructure as well.

(Also Read: Ola Electric delays deliveries of S1, S1 Pro e-scooters amid chip crisis: Report)

As Johnson said, the UK government will legislate to compel charging points in new homes, supermarkets and workplaces across England, as part of the country's carbon slashing strategy. Under this plan, the target will be to create 145,000 new charging points every year and apply a similar strategy to major renovation projects as well.

"We will require new homes and buildings to have electric vehicle charging points," Johnson said.

The UK previously banned sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK from 2030, as part of its strategy to become a net-zero carbon emission country by 2050. The latest move comes following that strategy only. Speaking about the strategy, Johnson said that this is a pivotal moment and the country cannot go on as we are.

"We have to adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution. We have to use our massive investment in science and technology and we have to raise our productivity and then we have to get out your way," Johnson further added.

Currently, there are around 25,000 electric vehicle charging points in Britain. However, to support electric vehicles after the fossil fuel sales ban from 2030, the country will be estimated to require more than ten times the current number of EV charging points.

As part of the fight to bring down vehicular carbon emissions, several other countries too are aiming at such moves of banning fossil-fuel vehicle sales. This is eventually promoting the demand for electric vehicles and the necessary infrastructure as well.