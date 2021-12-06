Top Sections
Okinawa Autotech experience center in Dehradun is called Galaxy.

This city is now home to the first Okinawa experience center in India

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 03:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Okinawa says the idea is to let potential customers experience the product up close and also examine crucial components in more detail.

Okinawa Autotech has been among the power players in the electric two-wheeler segment in the country for some time now. And perhaps recognizing the further potential for sales to grow, considering demand for electric two-wheelers has been steadily climbing, the company on Monday announced the opening of its first experience center in India, in Dehradun.

Okinawa, in a press statement, informed that the idea behind the experience center in Dehradun is to provide prospective customers with the opportunity to get a closer look at all the products that are on offer at present. Potential customers can also examine some of the crucial components that power electric scooters, like battery, motor and chassis.

The experience center in the capital city of Uttarakhand could well be the first of many to become home to an Okinawa experience center. “The major goal of establishing the experience center is to create engagement by personifying Okinawa's brand experience. It will be a vibrant, palpable, and engaging environment in which we hope to improve customers' experiences with electric two-wheeler vehicles," said Jeetender Sharma, Founder of and MD at Okinawa Autotech. "This is just the beginning. We aim to go full-fledged in our growth in the coming months with the launch of many more experience centers alongside expanding our dealership network for easy access."

At present, Okinawa offers a number of low and high-speed electric two-wheelers between around 62,000 and 83,000. The lower-end of the price bracket includes products like Okinawa R30, Lite and Dual while the higher-end includes models like Ridge+ and iPraise+.

 

  • First Published Date : 06 Dec 2021, 03:20 PM IST