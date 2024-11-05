Copyright © HT Media Limited
This African country to stop registering petrol-powered taxi-bikes in 2025

By: AFP
Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM
  • There are some 110,000 motorbikes in Rwanda, of which 70,000 are used as taxis.
There are some 110,000 motorbikes in Rwanda, of which 70,000 are used as taxis. (Representational image)

Rwanda said Monday it will no longer register petrol-driven motorbike taxis from the new year as it seeks to transition towards electric vehicles.

"The goal is to promote the use of cleaner, more efficient energy and reduce gas emissions," Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore told AFP.

The new rule will only apply in the capital Kigali and to motorbikes used as taxis -- the dominant form of public transport.

Rwanda has several subsidies in place to promote electrification, including cheaper electricity for charging and tax breaks for companies producing batteries.

The ministry estimates there are some 110,000 motorbikes in Rwanda, including 30,000 in Kigali, of which 70,000 are used as taxis.

Eve Kayiranga, manager of SAFI Universal Link, one of several Rwandan firms selling e-bikes, welcomed the announcement as "a significant step forward for a greener city".

"This policy not only helps reduce carbon emissions but also demonstrates the progress made in building supportive infrastructure for e-mobility in Rwanda," she said.

E-bikes have also been welcomed by drivers.

Alfonse Mbarabuceye, 32, said his daily income had increased by half since switching from petrol in 2022.

"It has significantly reduced the cost of maintaining the bike, as all I have to do now is change its battery once or twice a day," he said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST
TAGS: electric bike electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility electric motorcycle
