This 4,000 hp Lamborghini runs on water, oozes out opulence from every inch

Lamborghini's raging bull logo is synonymous with speed, performance blended with sheer opulence. The exclusiveness any Lamborghini car reflects is something to boast about for any super-rich person. But, not only land, Lamborghini seems to be ready to impress the marine enthusiasts as well.

Lamborghini's tryst with marine engines is nothing new. The Italian company has produced big marine engines for powerboat racing for quite some time. The company joined hands with the Italian Sea Group last year to create a beautiful and high-speed luxury yacht that stays true to the raging bull characteristics.

We are talking about Lamborghini 63. The numeric value refers to the yacht's length in feet and the Italian supercar brand's foundation year 1963 as well. The yacht comes with all the features that are available on Lamborghini cars. The yacht costs around $3.5 million.

It gets a lean profile that grabs attention at the very first glance. The yacht wears a verde gea paint theme that is same as the new limited-series Siàn FKP 37. In terms of design, Lamborghini 63 looks more like a small performance boat than a yacht.

The hexagonal shape is a trademark Lamborghini motif that is visible in the Italian brand's supercars. Lamborghini 63 too carries the same styling element all around the body. It gets angled hull windows and an open transom of a yacht. It uses carbon fibre for the superstructure to make the yacht tough and lightweight.

Lamborghini 63 gets a spacious interior that ensures natural light comes in the cabin. (Image: Italian Sea Group)

While the exterior gets a minimalistic and low-profile approach, the interior of this yacht is widely spacious and designed to be filled with natural light. It gets a lot of styling elements that are inspired by the famous Lamborghini supercars. The plush leather pilot seats are inspired by Huracan Evo and come with Sparco racing seatbelts. The helm is based on Aventador's steering wheel.

The fibreglass hull along with the carbon fibre superstructure helps in keeping the weight down and centre of gravity low. The Lamborghini 63 draws power from a pair of MAN V12 diesel motors, each capable of churning out 2,000 hp power output. The yacht is capable of running at a top speed of more than 60 knots.