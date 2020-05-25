Indian startup Repos Energy plans to come up with mobile petrol pumps to provide fuel at your doorstep. The Pune-based company has issued a statement saying that it aims to produce 3,200 such mobile petrol pumps in the current financial year.

The company currently has around 300 such mobile petrol pumps across the country. Most of them are deployed to deliver fuel on the go.

The company has also said that it plans to rope in around 1,200 operators from across India. In a statement issued by the company, Repos Energy emphasised the need to develop more such mobile petrol pumps in India. Chetan Walunj, the co-founder of Repos Energy, was quoted by IANS saying, “At present India needs over a lakh of fuel stations across the country to meet the demand. However, this wouldn't be feasible due to the availability of land and the huge costs involved. There are over 55,000 fuel stations which are not sufficient."

"We have a fleet of 320 vehicles out of which over 100 are fully operational and working to deliver fuel across India. But now, our target is to build and sell 3,200 RMPPs in one year," said Repos co-founder Aditi Bhosale Walunj, as quoted by IANS.

These mobile Repose Energy petrol pumps can deliver fuel to the customers through a mobile application. The app is integrated with cloud technology to get real-time updates.

“It has highly sensitive censors called ATG to get accurate quality and quantity of diesel. Enabled with GPS and Geo-fencing, this mobile petrol pump can be monitored in real-time, to ensure the utmost transparency," the company said in a statement.

Repos Energy is backed by Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, who came on board as a mentor along with Tata Motors who have helped in making these Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps safe and efficient.

