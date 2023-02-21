HT Auto
Home Auto News ‘the Mercedes Of Tanks’: Ukraine Soldiers In Awe Of This German Mean Machine

‘The Mercedes of tanks’: Ukraine soldiers in awe of this German mean machine

Ukrainian soldiers are in awe of the latest tanks that would soon be at their disposal to counter the Russian offensive against their country. The Germany-made Leopard 2 has been referred to as the ‘Mercedes of tanks’ as soldiers here look to defend against Russian forces. Russia had invaded Ukraine in February of 2022 but the ongoing war is unlikely to come to any conclusion any time soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 10:45 AM
A tank type Leopard 2A6 of the German Army (Bundeswehr) is pictured at the Armoured Corps Training Centre. (AFP)
A tank type Leopard 2A6 of the German Army (Bundeswehr) is pictured at the Armoured Corps Training Centre.

Ukrainian soldiers are currently undergoing simulator training to operate the Leopard 2 tanks but the response already is one of admiration. Little wonder because the Leopard 2 is considered one of the most lethal in its class. The category of Leopard 2 tanks that Germany is dispatching to Ukraine is manufactured by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and each weighs in excess of 60 tonnes with a 120 mm smooth bore gun. The tank can strike enemy targets more than four kilometres away.

Germany has agreed to send up to 140 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and soldiers are expecting to make the most of these against rather aged Russian tanks. “You can imagine it like the difference between a Mercedes and a Zhiguli," a Ukrainian soldier was quoted as saying by Reuters when asked to compare Leopard 2 tanks with what Russia has deployed against his country. Zhiguli is a Russia-made car.

Leopard 2 tanks are in active use by forces across the world. From Germany, Sweden, Poland, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark and Greece to even Turkey, Indonesia, Qatar and Singapore have either bought and are using these tanks or have placed orders.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Russia-Ukraine war
'The Mercedes of tanks': Ukraine soldiers in awe of this German mean machine
