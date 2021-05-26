The auto industry might witness growth despite the recent lockdowns

The auto industry is among the most affected sectors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From supply chain to production and dealerships, all the stakeholders of the Indian auto industry have been impacted hard by the second wave of the pandemic. The recent lockdowns in different states across the country have added salt to the wound. However, despite the lockdown related trouble, the domestic auto industry is expected to grow further.

The growth forecasts by the automobile experts remain positive, despite the lockdowns as the base foundation of the Indian economy is still strong. Despite the dent in the consumer sentiment, it is still upbeat and the buyers the ready to buy with a slight improvement in the scenario. Also, the surging demand for personal mobility is a key factor that is driving the growth in the automobile industry, since the emergence of the Covid-19 crisis.

There is a huge pent-up demand for new and pre-owned vehicles, which is rearing to go. Despite the scope to convince the vehicle buyers more challenging than before, there are still huge interests in buying a new personal vehicle, which will drive the growth in the industry in coming days, post-lockdown. The customers will be more cautious and value-oriented than before, but there won’t be a knee-jerking halt in buying decisions for sure.

Here are few key reasons that are likely to drive growth in the Indian auto industry in the post-lockdown period.