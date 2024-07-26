Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Thailand Plans New Tax Breaks To Lure Hybrid Auto Investment

Thailand plans new tax breaks to lure hybrid auto investment

By: Bloomberg
Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 21:06 PM
Follow us on:
Manufacturers of hybrid cars - which have both electric and internal combustion engines - will pay lower excise tax rates between 2028 and 2032 if the
...
Eligible hybrids with fewer than 10 seats will be subject to excise tax rates starting at 6% from 2026, and will be exempt from a fixed rate increase of two percentage points every two years

Thailand plans new incentives for hybrid automakers in a bid to attract at least 50 billion baht ($1.4 billion) of new investment over the next four years. Manufacturers of hybrid cars — which have both electric and internal combustion engines — will pay lower excise tax rates between 2028 and 2032 if they meet specific criteria, Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary of the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee, told reporters Friday.

Eligible hybrids with fewer than 10 seats will be subject to excise tax rates starting at 6% from 2026, and will be exempt from a fixed rate increase of two percentage points every two years, Narit said. There are already separate incentives for makers of purely electric vehicles.

“This new measure will support the transition of the country’s automotive industry toward vehicle electrification and the future development of the whole supply chain," Narit said. “Thailand has the potential to become a production hub for all types of electrified cars, both complete cars and parts."

The new scheme comes as Thailand aggressively rolls out EV incentives, which have helped attract a flurry of foreign investments in recent years, particularly from Chinese manufacturers. The country, often referred to as “the Detroit of Southeast Asia," aims for 30% of its car output to be electric by 2030.

To qualify for the reduced tax rates, makers of hybrid cars must invest at least 3 billion baht in the Thai electric vehicle industry between now and 2027. Vehicles produced under the scheme must comply with strict carbon dioxide emission requirements, use key auto parts assembled or manufactured in Thailand, and feature at least four of six specified advanced driver-assistance systems.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare View Offers

At least five of the seven hybrid automakers already operating in Thailand are expected to enroll in the program, Narit said. The EV board’s decision will now be submitted to the cabinet for consideration and final approval.

Demand for EVs is booming in Thailand after the government cut import and excise taxes and gave cash subsidies to buyers in exchange for a commitment from automakers to start local production — all part of a renewed push to uphold its long-time standing as a regional auto hub.

Thailand has attracted investment from 24 EV makers since 2022, according to Narit. New registrations of battery-powered electric cars rose to 37,679 units in the first half of 2024, a 19% increase from the same period last year.

Sales of all-electric vehicles jumped 41% in the first half of the year to 101,821 units from the same period last year, according to automobile sales data by the Federation of Thai Industries on Thursday. Meanwhile, overall domestic auto sales dropped by 24% in the six-month-period, mainly because of falling demand for pick-up trucks and internal combustion engine passenger cars.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 21:06 PM IST
TAGS: Hybrid cars Hybrid cars Thailand Thailand electric cars hybrid vehicles
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS