Tests find this cop car to be quickest of them all in the US

2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder was found to be the quickest of all other police vehicles in the US in the recent tests conducted by the law enforcement agencies. Ford had updated the F-150 Police Responder for the 2021 model year with a more powerful engine and an automatic four-wheel-drive setting.

The tests conducted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police show that the 2021 F-150 Police Responder had the fastest 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph and quarter-mile times compared to other law enforcement vehicles, including SUVs and sedans. "Vehicle acceleration and speed contribute to how quickly first responders can safely arrive at an emergency scene," said Greg Ebel, Ford police vehicle brand manager.

In tests conducted by Michigan State Police, the 2021 F-150 Police Responder clocked 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds – 1.2 seconds faster than the outgoing model and at least 0.4 seconds faster than any other vehicle tested. The 0-100 mph time was 13.1 seconds - 3.7 seconds faster than the 2020 model and 0.8 seconds faster than the runner up. The agency also confirmed the F-150's new 120 mph top speed, an increase of 15 mph.

In Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tests, the 2021 F-150 Police Responder hit the quarter mile in just 14.4 seconds, a full second faster than the 2020 model and 0.4 seconds faster than the closest competitor.

The F-150 Police Responder's tuned 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine produces 500 lb.-ft. of torque, more than any other pursuit-rated police vehicle. Further, its automatic four-wheel-drive mode and torque-on-demand transfer case contribute to faster starts, by providing instant traction to all four wheels regardless of road conditions.

The Ford F-150 Police Responder was introduced in 2017 and the company says that it is a part of America'''s best-selling police vehicle lineup. The 2021 model is built on the all-new 2021 F-150 SuperCrew platform and offers the most towing capacity, payload capacity and interior passenger volume of any pursuit-rated law enforcement vehicle.