Test drive delivered in 10 minutes: Zepto to bring Skoda Kylaq straight to your doorstep

In yet another first for India's quick-commerce or Q-commerce sector, Zepto has tied up with Skoda to bring its latest SUV to the doorstep of interested customers for a quick test spin. The Skoda Kylaq is one of the newer sub-four-meter SUV in the market and while the Czech car manufacturer is hoping for it to become a hot-seller in India, Zepto is looking at adding 'test drives in 10 minutes' as a key differentiating factor against its main rivals Swiggy InstaMart and Zomato's Blinkit.

Zepto recently shared a video online in which a delivery executive walks into a Skoda showroom and announces he has arrived to pick up an order. The video gained a lot of traction with speculation that Zepto will now begin delivering cars within 10 minutes. Aadit Palicha, the company's co-founder and CEO, later clarified that this isn't exactly true and that Zepto will arrange for a test drive within the same timeframe. “No, We’re Not Delivering Cars in 10 Minutes… yet. We’ve seen the headlines—Skoda & Zepto delivering cars in 10 minutes?! We love the energy, but let’s clear things up: you won’t be ordering a Skoda Kylaq from the Zepto app (as tempting as that sounds)," he wrote in a LinkedIn post. “What you can get in 10 minutes? A test drive of the Skoda Kylaq for now :) But… who knows what the future holds?"

India's Q-commerce industry has seen growth by leaps and bounds with the market expected to touch a valuation of $9.95 billion by 2029.

Skoda too is aiming at rapid growth and while it has been selling models like Kushaq and Slavia in respectable numbers, now eyes Kylaq as a catalyst to bolster sales.

The Kylaq has a base price of ₹8 lakhs (ex-showroom), making it not just the smallest Skoda on Indian roads but the most affordable one as well. The top-end of the model is priced at ₹14.40 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Powering the Kylaq is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor that comes mated to a manual gearbox as well as an automatic unit. The SUV produces 114 bhp while offering 178 Nm of torque. It is also fairly well laced with features in a list that is highlighted by LED headlamps, LED DRLs, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger and a 10-inch infotainment screen.

