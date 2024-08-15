Tesla suspension failure investigation ends without a recall

US highway safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has concluded its investigation into the complaints that suspension parts of nearly 75,000 Tesla electric cars can fail. PTI has reported that the agency will not issue a recall for the alleged impacted vehicles.

The NHTSA reportedly said in its documents that it found 426 reports of failures on the Tesla Model S built between 2015 and 2017 as well as the Tesla Model X manufactured between 2016 and 2017. One crash was reported involving a Tesla car without any injury. The agency reportedly stated that it found in testing and in checking complaints that the Tesla cars could still be controlled by drivers if the front forelinks failed. Hence, NHTSA decided to close the investigation that was launched in November 2020.

Incidentally, Tesla performed a customer satisfaction campaign back in 2017 to replace forelinks on some of its vehicles. However, NHTSA said that it didn't cover 75 per cent of the failures identified in the agency's investigation. The agency also recommended that Tesla expand the replacement programme. Tesla, on this, remains silent so far as there has been no official statement from the electric car manufacturer.

NHTSA closes preliminary probe into 18 lakh Toyota RAV4

The NHTSA also said on Wednesday that it closed a preliminary investigation into about 18 lakh units of Toyota RAV4 SUVs over concerns related to short circuits in battery terminals. The investigation focused on contributing factors and frequency of fire events originating from the battery region in the engine compartment in Toyota RAV4 crossovers which were built between 2013 and 2018, the US highway safety regulator said in an official statement.

The NHTSA claims to have identified a few parts in the engine bay as the main factors causing the contact between the battery hold-down bracket and the positive terminal of the 12V battery. "The reported fires took place in vehicles known to contain aftermarket batteries or whose age exceeded the expected life of the original equipment battery," NHTSA added.

