HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tesla Suspension Failure Investigation Ends Without A Recall

Tesla suspension failure investigation ends without a recall

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2024, 08:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has closed an investigation into complaints that about 75,000 Tesla EVs are equipped with f
...
Tesla Model S
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has closed an investigation into complaints that about 75,000 Tesla EVs are equipped with faulty suspension and the agency is not seeking a recall.
Tesla Model S
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has closed an investigation into complaints that about 75,000 Tesla EVs are equipped with faulty suspension and the agency is not seeking a recall.

US highway safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has concluded its investigation into the complaints that suspension parts of nearly 75,000 Tesla electric cars can fail. PTI has reported that the agency will not issue a recall for the alleged impacted vehicles.

The NHTSA reportedly said in its documents that it found 426 reports of failures on the Tesla Model S built between 2015 and 2017 as well as the Tesla Model X manufactured between 2016 and 2017. One crash was reported involving a Tesla car without any injury. The agency reportedly stated that it found in testing and in checking complaints that the Tesla cars could still be controlled by drivers if the front forelinks failed. Hence, NHTSA decided to close the investigation that was launched in November 2020.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 Km
₹ 69.90 Lakh
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Incidentally, Tesla performed a customer satisfaction campaign back in 2017 to replace forelinks on some of its vehicles. However, NHTSA said that it didn't cover 75 per cent of the failures identified in the agency's investigation. The agency also recommended that Tesla expand the replacement programme. Tesla, on this, remains silent so far as there has been no official statement from the electric car manufacturer.

NHTSA closes preliminary probe into 18 lakh Toyota RAV4

The NHTSA also said on Wednesday that it closed a preliminary investigation into about 18 lakh units of Toyota RAV4 SUVs over concerns related to short circuits in battery terminals. The investigation focused on contributing factors and frequency of fire events originating from the battery region in the engine compartment in Toyota RAV4 crossovers which were built between 2013 and 2018, the US highway safety regulator said in an official statement.

The NHTSA claims to have identified a few parts in the engine bay as the main factors causing the contact between the battery hold-down bracket and the positive terminal of the 12V battery. "The reported fires took place in vehicles known to contain aftermarket batteries or whose age exceeded the expected life of the original equipment battery," NHTSA added.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2024, 08:43 AM IST
TAGS: Model S Car recall vehicle recall Tesla Tesla Model S Model S Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 Model X Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.