Tesla rolls out new Full Self-Driving Beta update with improved object spotting

US EV giant Tesla has started rolling out new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update - version 10.6 - to its early access fleet of vehicles, Electrek reported. After getting delayed several times in the past, the EV maker has finally taken a step towards improving the FSD package for customers and delivering on the promises made.

The FSD Beta version 10.6 is an early version of Tesla's self-driving software that is currently being tested by a fleet of owners selected by the company through its ‘safety test score’ programme. The update is being rolled out to the drivers with a safety score of ‘98’ or above. The new software brings updates to the system which enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination, however, with the driver require to remain attentive at all times.

(Also read | Tesla Cybertruck will have four-motor version with ‘crab mode’, says Elon Musk)

The updates delivered via the new version include improved object detection network architecture for cars, trucks and buses and new visibility network with 18.5% less mean relative error. Other updates include improved stopping position at unprotected left turns as well as using object predictions beyond the crossing point. Further, there will be improved comfort when offsetting for objects that are cutting the lane.

However, since the driver is required to be attentive at all times, the FSD Beta version is considered as a Level 2 driver-assist system despite its name. The report states that Tesla has taken a ‘two steps forward, one step back’ type of approach for the program as some updates have seen regressions in terms of the vehicle's driving capabilities.

(Also read | Tesla recalls 826 Model Y over faulty suspensions)Tesla has been making efforts to improve its FSD package as the automaker's autonomous program has been under scrutiny by authorities due to various reported cases where the system failed to provide the required safety. The program's name too has received flak for being quite the opposite of a fully autonomous system.