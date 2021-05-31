Tesla recalls certain Model 3, Model Y units due to issue in brake caliper bolts

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has voluntarily recalled certain units of Model 3 and Model Y built over last three years, stating a potential issue with the bolts of the brake calipers. The recall applies to Model 3 units built between December 2018 and March 2021, and Model Y units built between January 2020 and January 2021, as per an Electrek report.

The company is informing the US owners of the affected vehicles through an email, asking them to schedule an appointment with the nearest Tesla service centre for an inspection of the brake caliper bolts. If a discrepancy is found, the outlet will fix the issue at no extra cost.

As per a copy of the email posted on Twitter by a Tesla owner, the brake caliper bolts on certain vehicles may not have been secured as per the required specification and could lead to their loosening. In rare situations, this may lead to the brake calipers coming in contact with inner surface of the wheel rims, preventing the wheels from moving freely. This might also cause some unusual noise coming from the wheels when they rotate.

However, the company mentioned that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the matter. It also apologized to the customers who received an email about the inspection for the inconvenience caused to them. Tesla has not specified the exact number of vehicles that are a part of the recall.

The last major recall for Tesla vehicles took place in February, when the company agreed to recall 134,951 vehicles in the US with faulty touchscreen displays. This recall affected 2016-2018 Model X SUVs and 2012-2018 Model S sedans. Unlike the latest one, this recall took place after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) made a request to the EV company.