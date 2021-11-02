Tesla opens its charging network to EVs from other brands for the first time

US EV giant Tesla has opened its electric vehicle charging network to electric cars from other brands for the very first time as the automaker looks to make electric vehicles a mainstream mode of transportation. Tesla has taken this initiative with a pilot program in the Netherlands, where its program will be tested across ten locations.

All non-Tesla EV drivers in the Netherlands will now be able to access the Tesla EV charging stations or Superchargers through the Tesla app. While Tesla drivers will also continue using these charging stations, the EV giant will closely keep monitoring each of its charging site for congestion.

Tesla has more than 25,000 Supercharging stations of its own across the world, while various other carmakers have formed alliances with each other or invested in startups for charging networks as they try to make it big in the electric vehicles market as well as encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

The EV company's Superchargers will be open to cars with the Combined Charging System (CCS) favored by BMW, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen Group, which includes Audi and Porsche. Tesla uses the CCS standard for charging across Europe, which can easily allow a wide range of cars to charge in its stations without the requirement of an adapter.

Notably, charging prices for non-Tesla vehicles will include extra costs in order to support a broad range of vehicles as well as site adjustments so as to accommodate all these vehicles. However, by getting a charging membership, this price to charge non-Tesla vehicles can be lowered. "This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," the company said.

Tesla recently crossed $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time despite the global supply chain issues and global chip shortages. The EV company also marked a record quarter for car deliveries.

