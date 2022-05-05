HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Electric Cars May Now Get Swivel Screens. Check Out Video

Tesla electric cars may now get swivel screens. Check out video

A Twitter user posted a video to show the swivel mechanism on his Tesla Model 3.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 08:27 AM
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @TeslaFrunk
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @TeslaFrunk
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @TeslaFrunk
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @TeslaFrunk

Tesla is reportedly shipping select models of its electric vehicles with a swivel screens that can face either the driver or the front passenger at the press of a button. While Tesla cars are famed for cutting-edge technologies and have a mile long list of features, the swivel infotainment screen has had many excited.

While a swivel screen in itself is hardly a novel innovation, it is perhaps for the first time that it has been brought within a vehicle. It is not absolutely certain though whether it is an official factory-fit or a customization job from a person called Larry Li who posted a video of the swivel function on his Twitter account. Reports suggest that Li has previously done customization on Tesla models even if he is claiming now that the swivel functionality is straight from the factory. That the swivel functionality shown in the video is controlled directly through the screen may lend some more credence to his claim.

Either way, the swivel functionality is indeed an option that car makers can explore at a time when the central display has become the main attraction for many prospective buyers. The screen size, resolution and functionalities offered form a part of bragging rights for vehicles and while voice commands too are fast catching up, it is the central display that still holds the place of prominence in the cabin of modern cars.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tesla, on its part, has also been offering in-car gaming on the main display units and CEO Elon Musk previously said that a software update could also make video-conferencing a real possibility while being on the move.

There is a school of thought that warns that the rampant development of screen technology has the potential of distracting drivers. But largely, and the world over, the march of high-resolution display screens inside vehicles is likely to continue unabated.

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 08:27 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model S EV Electric car Electric vehicle Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

In battle of three-row MUVs, Maruti dominates Toyota, Kia and other rivals
In battle of three-row MUVs, Maruti dominates Toyota, Kia and other rivals
Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023
Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023
Ferrari confirms upcoming Purosangue SUV won't be electric, will get V12 engine
Ferrari confirms upcoming Purosangue SUV won't be electric, will get V12 engine
Bentley ultra luxury car set to be the outrageously comfy; unveil on May 10
Bentley ultra luxury car set to be the outrageously comfy; unveil on May 10
Top 10 cars sold in India in April: New Maruti Ertiga sales eclipses all SUVs
Top 10 cars sold in India in April: New Maruti Ertiga sales eclipses all SUVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city