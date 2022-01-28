Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla drop wipes out mammoth $100 billion of market value in one day alone

Tesla drop wipes out mammoth $100 billion of market value in one day alone

Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed to 2023 while there is still no word on a more affordable EV. With a focus on artificial intelligence, Tesla investors and fans aren't much too impressed.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Jan 2022, 10:15 AM
File photo of a Tesla dealership in Colma, California (Bloomberg)

Tesla shares dropped by 12 per cent in a single day on Thursday, sending ripples across the stock market in New York and wiping out $109 billion off its valuation. The sharp drop in shares came on the back of Tesla announcing its fourth-quarter earnings and near future outlook which has received a lackluster response from investors.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Tesla CEO Elon Musk a day earlier had underlined the focus on a humanoid robot called Optimus while confirming that there would be no new electric vehicle product from Tesla this year. During the fourth-quarter earnings' call, Musk is learnt to have highlighted how Optimus would be deployed in Tesla facilities and how it could potentially solve the problem of labour shortage in the United States. He would also confirm that the much-awaited but much-delayed Cybertruck would also not hit production lines in 2022.

The announcement that the Cybertruck is once again delayed and, in fact, no new EV models for the current year may have dulled spirits. “Tesla is clearly running out of momentum, and the lack of a launch of a low-budget car in the mid-$20,000 range really dampens the growth outlook as the competition tries to catch up," Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at Oanda Corp. was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Musk had previously confirmed plans of a new EV model which would be more affordable than Model 3. This budget Tesla EV is likely to further help the company rake up the sales volumes and could potentially help it establish a foothold in emerging markets where it currently has no presence at all. But reports suggest that Tesla isn't working on this new model at present at all and instead, the focus is on developing artificial intelligence.

While the current list of Tesla products are mostly faring well, lack of new products could indeed dampen the mood in the market.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2022, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Elon Musk EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility
Related Stories
Tesla says no to any new models this year despite record earnings in 2021
27 Jan 2022
Elon Musk sure human robot to be bigger than Tesla EV business. Here's why
27 Jan 2022
Tesla expected to maintain electric vehicle manufacturer leader spot: Moody's
25 Jan 2022
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
24 Jan 2022
First batch of Tesla Model Y electric cars spotted at Texas Gigafactory
23 Jan 2022
General Motors expands EV vision, to invest record $7 billion here
26 Jan 2022
Elon Musk drives Tesla Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas, finds it awesome
27 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS