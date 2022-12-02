Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla Delivers First Semi Electric Truck Over Five Years After It Was Unveiled

Tesla delivers first Semi electric truck over five years after it was unveiled

US EV giant Tesla has handed over the first electric Semi truck, more than five years after it unveiled the vehicle. At a delivery event at Tesla's battery factory in Sparks, Nevada, CEO Elon Musk said, “If you want the most badass rig on the road, this is it." The first delivery of the Tesla Semi will go to PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, California.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 10:22 AM
Follow us on:
Tesla Semi promises to be a game-changer in the fleet and transport sector

When the electric Semi truck was unveiled five years ago, large fleet operators like PepsiCo Inc., Walmart Inc., Meijer Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. were among the first companies that placed non-binding reservations for the vehicle.

Also Read : Tesla Model 3 could follow Model S to get a yoke

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk speaks with Dan Priestly, Senior Manager of Tesla Semi Truck Engineering, during the live-streamed unveiling of the Tesla Semi electric truck, in Nevada, U.S. December 1, 2022, in this still image taken from video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

While electric passenger cars get most of the buzz, Musk believes that it is equally important to electrify the trucking industry which is known for high emissions and hefty fuel costs. Adding driver assistance features to the trucks can further help operators save on labor expenses.

The Tesla Semi electric truck is designed around the driver, with a central seating position and lots of space to stand up and ample storage space. On stage, Musk said Tesla had pulled off a 805-kilometer demonstration run on a single charge for the truck with full load in California. It took place between Tesla’s Fremont plant and San Diego. A time-lapse video of the route was recorded.

Earlier, during Tesla’s earnings call, Musk had said that the company is tentatively planning to produce 50,000 Semi trucks for North America in 2024. However, not much is known about the volume production or pricing of the vehicle.

The introduction of Semi adds a fifth vehicle to Tesla's lineup, which currently features the passenger models S, X, 3 and Y. The Tesla Semi will also be put to work for Tesla, carrying freight between the company’s factories in Nevada and Fremont and back again.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Semi truck electric vehicle electric mobility EV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS