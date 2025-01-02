HT Auto
Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Donald Trump's Hotel In Las Vegas, Elon Musk Suspects Terrorism

Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Donald Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing one

By: AFP
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2025, 06:38 AM
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the Cybertruck.
Tesla Cybertruck
The remains of a Tesla Cybertruck that burned at the entrance of Trump Tower, stand in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. (REUTERS)
Tesla Cybertruck
The remains of a Tesla Cybertruck that burned at the entrance of Trump Tower, stand in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

At least one person was killed and seven wounded when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a hotel belonging to US President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, police said Wednesday.

The electric vehicle pulled up to the Trump International Hotel's glass entrance before a "large explosion," Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters.

Video footage shows the stainless steel truck parked at the hotel entrance before bursting into flames, followed by smaller explosions that appeared similar to fireworks.

McMahill said there was "one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck" while seven people received "minor" injuries.

Tesla chief Elon Musk said that the explosion was "caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck," adding in a post on X that it was "unrelated to the vehicle itself."

Earlier, he said the "whole Tesla senior team" was investigating the blast, adding: "We've never seen anything like this."

Police said they are still working to establish the cause of the explosion. US media including NBC and CBS reported that authorities were investigating it as a potential terror attack, citing unnamed sources.

Musk, who backed Trump in the November election and was named by the Republican to head up a commission to trim government spending, said he would post more information "as soon as we learn anything."

President Joe Biden was briefed on the explosion and directed his team to offer any federal assistance needed, the White House said.

He was earlier briefed on a car-ramming attack in New Orleans that left at least 15 people dead on Wednesday.

McMahill referenced that attack but did not explicitly link the two incidents, saying that authorities in Las Vegas were "taking all of the precautions that we need to keep our community safe."

He said the hotel had been evacuated.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2025, 06:38 AM IST
Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck Elon Musk electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

