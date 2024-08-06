Tesla Cybertruck crashes killing driver, NHTSA likely to probe accident

While introducing Cybertruck, Tesla claimed the electric pickup truck is a robustly built safe car. The US automaker also claimed that the electric vehicle was built so ruggedly that it will follow the same path as several other Tesla cars, which have been known as safety leaders in their respective segments. However, the EV has not registered its first fatal crash, reported Reuters.

A Tesla Cybertruck has reportedly crashed in Chambers Country in Texas, where the electric vehicle lost control for an unknown reason, went off-road and crashed into a concrete culvert. Following the crash, the Cybertruck caught on fire. The driver of the Cybertruck was killed in this accident.

The reason for the crash is yet to be known and authorities have started an investigation into the matter. Speaking on this, the apex road safety organisation in the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday that it was aware of an accident involving a Tesla Cybertruck and was seeking more information from the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla has a stellar crash testing record over the years and several of its electric vehicles have been known for having top-notch safety features. While launching the Cybertruck, Tesla expected the same for the pickup truck. However, the electric vehicle is yet to be third-party crash tested and the latest mishap raised questions about the safety of the vehicle, which was designed with inspiration from the Blade Runner movie.

Tesla launched the Cybertruck back in November 2023 after years of delay and a difficult production ramp-up. The Tesla Cybertruck project was so delayed and the automakers received so much flak for overpromising and underdelivering that while talking about the vehicle, the company's CEO Elon Musk said, “We dug our own grave with Cybertruck."

