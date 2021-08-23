Tesla could make its self-driving technology available for other automakers

Electric vehicle major Tesla has revealed that it might make the company's self-driving technology available for other automakers, reports Autocar. Tesla has revealed this plan during its AI Day last week. As the brand has said, it would make the company's Full Self Driving (FSD) technology available for the other car brands.

Speaking about the strategy, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that self-driving technology is an extremely expensive system to develop. "Well, it is fundamentally extremely expensive to create the system, so somehow that has to be paid for. Unless people want to work for free. But I should say that, if other car companies want to license it and use it in their cars, that’d be cool. This is not intended to just be limited to Tesla cars," he said.

Licensing the self-driving technology to other car manufacturers means, development costs for such a futuristic technology for the other automakers will reduce drastically. On the other hand, it will help Tesla to open a new revenue source as well.

Such a strategy from tesla could expedite the self-driving technology adoption in the automobile sector. This means, the number of self-driving vehicles on roads can increase rapidly. However, it is not clear how much Tesla will charge the other car manufacturers for this self-driving technology. Tesla currently charges $10,000 outright or $199 per month for the technology.

This is not the first time Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted at letting other auto manufacturers using its technologies. Previously as well, the auto company said that it is open to provide battery packs to other automakers,

We’ve seen in the past that Musk is no stranger to sharing Tesla’s ideas if it means furthering the industry, as just last month, he announced that the company’s vast Supercharger network would for the first time be available for non-Tesla vehicles later this year.