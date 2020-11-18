Ten people were killed and 16 were injured in a road accident involving the collision of two trucks on a highway in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

The deceased were from the Varaccha area of Surat and were traveling to Pavagadh in the Panchmahal district in a mini truck, according to Vadodara Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt, as cited by news agency PTI.

Gujarat's chief minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter to express his grief and his condolences, and that he had asked officials to take care of the injured. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

(Also Read | Tesla on job offensive, hires 1,000 sales and delivery executives in two months)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend his thoughts to the deceased's families and said that the administration was providing all possible assistance.

"Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The injured at the accident site, Waghodia circle, have been admitted to a hospital.