Tata Punch, Nexon, Safari and more to get pricier from April 2025 onwards. Check details

Tata Motors cars, including the electric vehicles are set to get their second price hike for 2025. The company has increased the prices across its portfolio of cars by 3 per cent. Now though, the carmaker has announced its intent to increase the prices of its passenger vehicle offering from April onwards. While the exact percentage increase across the models has not been clarified, the company stated that the extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and variant.

Earlier, leading Indian car maker, Maruti Suzuki India had also announced its third price hike effective from April 2025. While in January 2025, Maruti Suzuki cars witnessed a four per cent hike, followed by another price hike in February again, this time, the Maruti Suzuki cars witnessed a price hike ranging between one per cent and four per cent.

Tata Motors stated that the price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. The price hike will impact not only the ICE and CNG vehicles likeNexon, Punch,Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tigor,Tiago and Altroz but also the five electric vehicles the carmaker has in its India lineup.

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition

Earlier in the year, the Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition models were launched priced at ₹25.09 lakh for the Harrier and ₹25.74 lakh for the Safari (available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations). Limited to 2,700 units, this edition features a Stealth Matte Black finish and updated design elements.

The Stealth Edition introduces a matte black exterior, R19 Black alloy wheels, and a Stealth mascot. The exterior also features dark-themed badging and a blacked-out front grille enhancing its aggressive and bold stance. Inside, it features ventilated first- and second-row seats in a Carbon-Noir Theme (2nd row ventilated seats available in Safari only), along with a black leatherette dashboard and door trims with contrast stitching.

