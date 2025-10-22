Tata Nexon, Punch lead carmaker to cross 1 lakh sales mark during festive season

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has crossed a major milestone this festive season, delivering more than 1 lakh vehicles between Navratri and Diwali. The company reported a 33 per cent year-on-year growth, signalling continued demand for SUVs and electric vehicles even as the overall market stabilises after months of strong momentum.

The Nexon accounted for around 38,000 units, up 73 per cent year-on-year, while the Punch contributed 32,000 units, registering 29 per cent growth.

Both models have been steady performers for the company, ably aided by their widespread acceptability in city and semi-city markets. The sustained demand for compact SUVs across price brackets has been a characterizing movement in the Indian passenger car market this year.

EV sales hold steady momentum

Tata Motors also saw encouraging traction in its electric vehicle portfolio, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during the 30-day festive window — a 37 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s electric range, including the Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV, continues to benefit from early adoption among city buyers and growing awareness about lower running costs.

Commenting on the performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said the strong festive deliveries reflected a broad-based demand recovery across product lines. “Our SUVs continue to lead this momentum, and our EV portfolio too has shown strong traction," he noted, adding that the full portfolio of cars and SUVs contributed to the overall surge.

Broader market context

Tata Motors’ performance indicates a broader pattern in the auto sector this festival season. Other leading carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, and others too saw robust retail action during Dhanteras. Efficient supply chains, good financing terms and overall upbeat buyer mood have fueled this pace.

While seasonal sales traditionally act as a harbinger of what the remainder of the fiscal year will bring, observers are now looking for signs of how demand holds up after the end-of-season boost, particularly as inventory stocks and new model releases determine purchasing behavior over the next several months.

